Former Turkish Olympic athlete completes solo journey to South Pole

ANKARA

Setting out from the Antarctic shore and enduring days of relentless sledding, a former Olympic athlete has completed a grueling yet triumphant solo journey to the South Pole.

After 933 kilometers of sledding and a journey of 51 days, Ali Rıza Bilal, the third-place rower in the world, hoisted the Turkish flag and sang the national anthem at the South Pole.

Reflecting on his journey marked by both challenges and pride, Bilal expressed a sense of fulfillment upon successfully reaching his goal.

“I endured a great deal of hardship and suffering on the journey," Bilal said, adding that envisioning himself reciting the national anthem and raising the Turkish flag at the pole kept his spirits high throughout the ordeal. "As soon as I actually raised our flag and sang the national anthem, all the suffering and mental challenges I had faced vanished in an instant. The pain faded, but the pride remained."

Bilal noted that only nine people have ever traveled to the South Pole alone via the Messner Route, claiming to have accomplished it while hauling a 100-kilogram sled. Over the course of the 51-day period, he walked 20 to 21 kilometers and 10 hours every day, despite the harsh weather conditions as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.

"In the second week, my ski binding snappeda and I had to repair two of my baton stoppers. My thermos and sonar panel also malfunctioned,” Bilal said, elaborating further on the challenges he faced throughout his tough yet honorable journey.

However, his struggles didn’t end there, as setting up and packing away tents also proved troublesome for the determined adventurer.

Contrary to popular belief, Antarctica is not a plain land without any obstacles, Bilal said, referring to wind-driven Sastrugi, or zastrugi, snow formations that range from 20 centimeters to 2 kilometers in length.

“Pulling a sled over deep snow is already quite challenging as it gets buried in the snow. The wind's effect is unbelievable, too,” he said.

When his ski binding broke, he had to tie his boot to the ski. As the binding came loose four or five times a day, he would spend about 10 minutes each time, using his bare hands to fix it.

"My fingers would go numb and stop working, only to regain feeling after walking for an hour and a half. This really frightened me," he said, revealing that he even feared losing his fingers. Similarly, the cold also numbed his lips and nose, Bilal added, noting that his injuries are only just beginning to heal.

Despite the numerous challenges he encountered, the dedicated and passionate athlete pushed through, ultimately securing his place in history.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be able to accomplish this. I dedicate my triumph and achievement to my family first, and then to the Turkish people,” Bilal said while also noting that he still finds it hard to comprehend his achievement.