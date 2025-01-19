Donald Trump returns to White House as 47th president of US

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump is returning to the White House today as the 47th president of the United States with an inauguration ceremony in Washington.

Incoming vice president JD Vance will also be sworn in.

Outgoing President Joe Biden will attend the ceremony, despite Trump's refusal to appear at Biden's swearing-in when he beat Trump in 2020.

All living former presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, will attend, as will their wives, except for Michelle Obama.

That means Hillary Clinton, whom Trump beat in the 2016 presidential election, in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he beat in November, will be there.

In a particularly Trumpian twist, the Republican has invited a number of tech titans to attend the inauguration, joining more traditional guests such as his cabinet nominees.

Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will attend, according to U.S. media.

Heads of state are not traditionally invited, but Trump has sent invitations to a handful of foreign leaders, including some who share his right-wing politics.

Far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will attend, her office confirmed on Jan. 18.

Hungary's Viktor Orban, Argentine President Javier Milei and China's Xi Jinping have also been invited, but not all will attend.

Trump said he is preparing to sign multiple executive orders as early as his first day in office, aimed at undoing many of the Biden administration's policies.

He also promises a hardline stance against an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States. He vowed to end birthright citizenship, calling it "ridiculous."

Trump has vowed to slap a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Mexico and Canada as punishment for what he says is their failure to stem the flow of drugs and undocumented migrants into the United States.

He has threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on Chinese products, adding to existing tariffs that date back to his first term.

Trump also says he intends to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine, though it is unclear when or how he plans to do that.

After promising over the summer to end the nearly three-year conflict "in 24 hours," Trump more recently suggested a timeline of several months.

Trump has also suggested he might pardon some or all of the people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when his supporters tried to overthrow the 2020 election in which he lost to Biden.