Turkish intel report reveals surveillance of Times reporter

Turkish intel report reveals surveillance of Times reporter

ANKARA
Turkish intel report reveals surveillance of Times reporter

Turkish intelligence has released a 90-year-old intelligence document revolving around a Times correspondent under surveillance, shedding light on an intriguing chapter of espionage from 1935.

According to the newly unveiled intelligence report published in the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) website, the preceding National Security Service (MAH) closely monitored the correspondent Walter Collins.

As per the report, Collins traveled back to Istanbul on Jan. 28, 1935, and subsequently contacted local journalist Bay Nurettin, engaging him as the Ankara correspondent for The Times and directing him to act as an intermediary between him and the organization.

The MAH also directed Nurettin to demonstrate the organization of the instructions he would receive from Collins, as well as the telegrams he would compose for him.

Collins instructed Nurettin to use pseudonyms, or code names, for key Turkish figures in his telegrams: The modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as Robertson, Türkiye’s second President İsmet İnönü as Smith and Fevzi Çakmak, former prime minister, as Brown. He also noted the person who would take over communications in his absence in the report and provided his address as Fındıklı-Exelsior Hotel, the site of the exchange of information.

This revelation highlights the covert operations and strategic intelligence measures undertaken by MAH during the early Republican era in Türkiye.

reporter,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayors arrest

CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayor's arrest
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayor's arrest

    CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayor's arrest

  2. Tax inspections reveal 300 million lira illicit e-cigarette trade

    Tax inspections reveal 300 million lira illicit e-cigarette trade

  3. Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift

    Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift

  4. Türkiye leads Europe in number of university students: Report

    Türkiye leads Europe in number of university students: Report

  5. Boozy boza: Delight of winter nights

    Boozy boza: Delight of winter nights
Recommended
Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift

Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift
Türkiye leads Europe in number of university students: Report

Türkiye leads Europe in number of university students: Report

Türkiye has zero tolerance for YPG in Syria: Erdoğan

Türkiye has zero tolerance for YPG in Syria: Erdoğan
Winners of the Sixth “TRT World Citizen Awards” Announced

Winners of the Sixth “TRT World Citizen Awards” Announced

Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting

Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting
Former Turkish Olympic athlete completes solo journey to South Pole

Former Turkish Olympic athlete completes solo journey to South Pole
WORLD Syria seeks to regain Arab League membership

Syria seeks to regain Arab League membership

Syria is striving to regain its seat in the Arab League while working toward hosting a comprehensive national conference involving all components of the Syrian population, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani has announced.

ECONOMY Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica on Jan. 18 said it had replaced its president in a surprise move driven by pressure from major shareholders.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿