STOCKHOLM
Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer will travel to Türkiye next week for talks on bilateral security dialogue, according to a statement from the Swedish government.

The Swedish ministers will visit Ankara on Jan. 21 to discuss security cooperation and international issues.

"It is crucial that we strengthen cooperation between our countries on issues related to our common security," Stenergard said in the statement.

"I look forward to meeting our Turkish colleagues to discuss our joint work against terrorism and organized crime," said Strommer.

The statement noted that talks will be convened once a year as agreed in a joint statement made during the NATO summit in Vilnius.

It noted that the fight against terrorism, transnational organized crime, Russia's war in Ukraine, the situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip, as well as other foreign policy issues will be agenda items during the talks.

CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayor's arrest
