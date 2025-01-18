Winners of the Sixth “TRT World Citizen Awards” Announced

The winners of this year’s “TRT World Citizen” awards, initiated under the principle of “Inspiring Positive Change,” have been announced.

Launched in 2017 under the principle of “Inspiring Positive Change,” the TRT World Citizen Awards, one of TRT's most significant social responsibility initiatives, celebrated its sixth edition this year. The awards, given to individuals from various countries who have made significant global contributions to their communities, aim to amplify their stories worldwide and inspire positive change.

The sixth TRT World Citizen Awards, which has honored 25 individuals from 15 different countries to date, was held in İstanbul, hosted by Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı. The award ceremony was attended by Presidency's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, TRT executives, politicians, NGO leaders, and notable figures from the fields of culture, arts, media, and academia. During the ceremony, Palestinian singer Llnur performed his songs “Wake Up” and “Keep Your Key,” composed for Palestine.

Head of Communications Altun: “Turkey is positioned as a stabilizing power that exports stability to its region and the global arena”

Speaking at the TRT World Citizen Awards ceremony, Fahrettin Altun, Presidency’s Head of Communications, emphasized that the TRT World Citizen initiative is one that emerged to institutionalize goodness. He stressed the great value of this initiative to institutionalize goodness in an era when evil has become ordinary.

Altun also pointed out that the concept of “the banality of evil,” which was coined to describe war crimes in Nazi Germany, has evolved into a concept that also explains the present day, and made the following remarks:

“Today, the crimes committed by Israel in Palestine, the genocide policy it has escalated, and the silence of the entire world, especially many Western governments, are being expressed. When we look today, despite the genocide in Palestine unfolding before the eyes of the whole world, despite this evil tearing at humanity's conscience, the international system has normalized and trivialized this evil. When we look at the institutions of the international system, we encounter dozens of bureaucrats and politicians who have lost their ability to think in the face of this genocide that threatens all of humanity. We are talking about an international system where the sense of responsibility has disappeared, and evil is trivialized almost through a command-chain structure. This evil has truly become a part of the political system. The structure of the United Nations Security Council is, in fact, a major proof of this. When we look at the world today, global injustice, the colonial policies that feed it, the genocides being carried out, human rights violations, and of course, the environmental destruction, the damage to nature, these are the evils we are facing. Perhaps what should upset us even more, what we should care about, is the normalization and trivialization of these evils. We must fight both evil and its normalization.”

Altun, emphasizing that in many teachings, history is viewed as a struggle between good and evil, between the good and the bad, pointed out that in Islamic teachings, this corresponds to the struggle between truth and falsehood

Altun continued:

“Islamic teachings view history as the struggle between truth and falsehood, and essentially, it offers hope, stating, ‘With the arrival of truth, falsehood is vanquished.’ This is proclaimed, and from this perspective, no matter what, the concepts of good and evil are the most real and authentic terms of today, even though they are attempted to be forgotten through different paths and methods. The struggle between the good and the bad is, in fact, one of the most important elements of today's international political reality. We are talking about a reality that is being concealed, covered up, made invisible with different masks, but one that is equally present in our lives. Undoubtedly, the main mechanism that leads to the trivialization of evil and carries out this masking is the global media system, and let’s name it, the Western-dominated media system.”

Altun pointed out that this media system produces a systematic evil that leads to a crisis of truth and emphasized that this is an area where there must be a struggle for goodness, truth, and justice. He stated that, above all, the media must be a space for genuine knowledge, not distorted information, and continued his remarks as follows:

“Alongside this, we must fight to make the representations in the media fairer. We must be the voice of those whose voices are silenced. We must show those who are made invisible and serve justice. In this sense, we must fight for truth. At the same time, we should try to prevent the media from spreading evil and use the media environment as a platform to spread goodness. We must use it as a mechanism to spread good examples. I evaluate TRT's broadcasting policy precisely in this context. Above all, as I have stated, I believe that TRT is fighting to make the media a space for untarnished, genuine knowledge. On the other hand, I believe it strives to make the representations in the media fairer. Moreover, I see TRT's efforts and broadcasting policy as a concrete example of how the media can be used as a tool to spread goodness. The TRT World Awards, in this context, have been carried out with this approach for the past six years.”

Altun stated that this initiative aims to draw attention to the Israeli oppression and genocide happening in Palestine, Gaza, and Islamophobia, as well as to highlight the human rights violations that took place in Syria in the past. He also mentioned the effort to strengthen education and emphasized that, in this context, a global awareness is being created.

Altun said, “Today, five brave individuals are being awarded for courageously standing against injustices, inequalities, and oppressions in the world. There is also a TRT Special Award.”

Presidency’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, stated that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has been fighting for justice and truth on the global stage, right in front of all of humanity. He said:

“Being able to fight this battle, standing in the right place on behalf of humanity, requires real courage and perseverance. The leadership of our President is a leadership that truly represents this courage and perseverance. Throughout his 23 years in power, Türkiye has overcome significant challenges, and today, it has become a regional power, a respected regional force, and a global player that has a presence on the international political stage. As we look today, Türkiye's position and initiative in many areas of crisis and in solving global problems are influencing processes. In the Russia-Ukraine War, in Palestine, in Israel’s continuing policies of oppression, in the Syria crisis, in Libya, and in the resolution of the crisis between Ethiopia and Somalia, Türkiye, under the leadership of our President, is showing real initiative. In this regard, Türkiye is no longer a country that isolates itself and doesn’t know how to manage the oppressions arising from global injustices. Türkiye is a country that has strengthened its internal unity, and after ensuring its own stability, has become a stabilizing power that exports stability to its region and the global arena. In this, the leadership of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has been truly decisive.”

Altun, emphasizing that throughout all these processes, they have been guided by the philosophy of “Live the human, so the state may live,” said: “Sheikh Edebali has a very valuable saying passed down from generation to generation: 'A human is the medicine of another human.' Indeed, we must look at our surroundings with this approach and be present in the society we live in.”

Altun also stated that he sees this program as the concrete manifestation of the inspiration and courage that one human can give to another, saying: “In this context, I view telling the stories of real heroes and providing opportunities for them as a crucial aspect. I would like to thank all of my dear colleagues who contributed to this valuable program. I also thank all the managerial colleagues who transformed this valuable idea into a project. I believe that for many more years, this valuable initiative should continue to live, and we must act with the awareness that goodness is a real ideal that can be passed from generation to generation and is an effective element in solving the oppressions humanity faces. I hope that this program serves this purpose.”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “As TRT, we contribute with all our resources to our country’s campaign for goodness, bringing those pushed to the margins into the very center of the frame.”

In his opening speech, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı stated that the TRT World Citizen Awards were established to support the amplification of the voices of those who defend justice and truth, ensuring their efforts reach a much wider audience. Sobacı said, “Through the World Citizen Award Ceremonies we have organized in past years, we have witnessed how countless overlooked stories of sacrifice can contribute to the spread of goodness. I believe that the heroes and their stories, which we will come to know closely here today, will open new horizons for all of us and inspire the goodness of the future.” He also emphasized that the most effective way to learn about goodness is by following those who embody and protect it.

Sobacı stated that Israel’s genocide in Gaza serves as an example of the lessons to be learned from evil, citing as examples Rim and her grandfather Khalid Nebhan, who were killed by Israel, as well as Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed during a peaceful protest in Nablus. He said, “Genocidal Israel has brutally massacred tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians—children, women, the elderly, and the sick—since October 7, 2023, while the powers that back it have turned a blind eye to this atrocity. Over a thousand infants, not even a year old, have died from bombs raining down on them or from hunger and cold to which they were condemned. Meanwhile, the Western countries that claim to uphold humanitarian values use these values merely as tools of threat. Cities have been destroyed, and millions of people forcibly displaced, yet those who have the means to prevent this chose to side with evil. While millions of our Gazan brothers and sisters cannot even access basic food supplies or drinking water, Israel and its supporters have escalated manipulation and disinformation through both traditional and digital media every day,” said Director General of TRT Sobacı, also criticizing leading global agencies and media companies for targeting those seeking justice.

“Gaza is the lifeline of humanity, and remaining silent in the face of its severance means turning a blind eye to the death of humanity. In contrast to those who ignore this reality, the strongest objection and loudest voice against the genocide in Gaza, as in every humanitarian crisis worldwide, have risen from these lands, where goodness has been a home for centuries,” said Sobacı. He emphasized that “Türkiye, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has fought tirelessly to preserve human dignity. Throughout this process, Türkiye, with the leadership of our President and the contribution of every single member of our nation, has stood firmly on the side of righteousness.” Sobacı also highlighted that Türkiye strives for goodness not only in Gaza but in all regions where oppression exists.

Mehmet Zahid Sobacı stated that the revolution completed in Syria on December 8, 2024, demonstrated the righteousness of Türkiye’s struggle. He said, “As seen in the examples of Gaza and Syria, Turkey continues to be a ‘guiding star’ for conscientious individuals searching for the ‘straight path’ amidst roads filled with hope and despair. As Türkiye’s public broadcaster, we at TRT strive to contribute to our country’s campaign for goodness with all our resources. Through our 17 television channels, 17 radio channels, digital news platforms, international digital platform, and international events, we act as the voice of the just, bringing those pushed to the margins into the very center of the frame. We work tirelessly to represent 8 billion people in the fields of media, broadcasting, and production,” he said, expressing gratitude to those who inspire hope and champion the cause of goodness.

Awards Presented to the Winners

In the “Communicator” category, Azima Dhanjee and Arhum Ishtiaq, in the “Educator” category, Rana Dajani, and in the “Youth” category, Hélène Ba received their awards from TRT executives.

The “Lifetime Achievement Award” was presented by Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı to Steve Sosebee, the founder of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), for saving the lives of thousands of children in war and conflict zones.

The “World Citizen of the Year” award went to Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was tragically shot and killed by the Israeli Defense Forces during a protest in Nablus on September 6, 2024. Eygi’s award was received by her father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, by Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun.

The “TRT Special Award” given exclusively this year was presented to Dr. Amani Ballour, who managed a hospital during the war in Syria.