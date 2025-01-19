Türkiye, Switzerland mark centennial in ties with hopes for deeper cooperation

GENEVA

Türkiye’s ambassador to Bern has outlined ambitious plans to strengthen ties between the two countries as they celebrate the centenary of their diplomatic relations, emphasizing trade, innovation and cultural exchange.

In an interview with Turkish media, Şebnem İncesu highlighted the significance of the Treaty of Lausanne in shaping relations between the two nations, dating back to the Ottoman Empire’s opening of a consulate in Geneva in 1898 and the establishment of an embassy in Bern in 1915.

"We see this milestone as a valuable opportunity to strengthen our relations," İncesu said, as 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the Friendship Treaty signed on Sept. 19, 1925, between Türkiye and Switzerland, announcing plans for commemorative activities to celebrate the centenary.

These activities aim to highlight a century of friendship and mutual cooperation, while setting the groundwork for future collaborations, she said.

The two countries share "strong" economic ties, according to the envoy, with bilateral trade — excluding gold — amounting to $4-4.5 billion annually. Swiss investments in Türkiye have reached $8.6 billion, while Turkish investments in Switzerland stand at over $900 million.

"International trade has now moved beyond traditional definitions," İncesu noted, stressing the importance of incorporating global trends like digital, green transformation, and connectivity.

“To increase both our trade volume and mutual investments, we can further highlight the relative advantages of both countries and jointly explore opportunities for cooperation in third countries,” she said.

On security, the ambassador underscored the need for constructive collaboration with Swiss authorities, particularly on counterterrorism efforts.

"We aim to carry out efforts toward constructive collaboration and good-faith dialogue with Swiss authorities," she said, expressing her intention to engage in open and transparent discussions on the issue.

Highlighting planned commemorative activities between the two sides, she said these include joint exhibitions, concerts, and archival projects, with a focus on fostering stronger ties between the people of both nations.