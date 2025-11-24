Woman in Turkish Cyprus gains citizenship after 20 years in legal limbo

ISTANBUL
A young woman born in Turkish Cyprus to Turkish parents is set to obtain legal status after spending her entire life without any citizenship, a first-of-its-kind case that ultimately led to her detention for “unauthorized residence” in the country where she was born.

Fatoş, who was born in Kyrenia in 2005 as the result of an extramarital relationship, grew up with only a birth certificate issued under her stepfather’s surname.

Although both her biological mother and father are citizens of Türkiye, she was never able to acquire Turkish citizenship because the process required her mother’s physical presence and signature at the embassy.

Her mother, however, left Turkish Cyprus when Fatoş was 3 due to a lack of a work permit and later accumulated massive overstay penalties.

Repeated efforts to obtain citizenship in Turkish Cyprus also failed, as authorities required the mother to file the application.

At the same time, attempts by lawyers to have Fatoş recognized as “stateless” were rejected, leaving her without access to residency rights.

Once she turned 18, her lack of citizenship placed her in violation of residency rules.

A judge subsequently ordered that she remain in police custody until the administrative issues were resolved.

The case drew widespread attention in Turkish Cyprus, prompting intervention from both governments.

Turkish Cypriot Interior Minister Dursun Oğuz said Fatoş is, by law, a Turkish citizen by birth. He later announced that the Turkish Embassy had accepted her official application and launched the process of issuing her identification documents.

Once she receives Turkish citizenship, the cabinet in Turkish Cyprus will also grant her exceptional local citizenship at its next meeting.

