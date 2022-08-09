Woman fined for leaving her cat on street

ELAZIĞ - Demirören News Agency

A woman who left her kitten under a tree has been caught by police teams and has been punished with a fine of 2,724 Turkish Liras.

The woman, identified only by the initials S.Ç., who left her newborn cat under a tree on the boulevard in the eastern province of Elazığ, was fined 2,724 liras for the crime of “abandoning pets.”

Starting to examine the surrounding security cameras after the kitten was taken to a safe place, the police spotted S.Ç. on the footage.

After S.Ç. left the kitten, which she took out with a box from her car, under a tree and drove away, citizens who witnessed the incident reported it to the police.

The teams delivered the newborn cat, which is estimated to be 3-4 days old, to the animal hospital of the municipality.