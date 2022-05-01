Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

  • May 01 2022 07:00:00

Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

NEW YORK
Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

Actor Willem Dafoe is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next month.

University officials announced Friday that Dafoe will receive the doctorate of arts on May 22. He’s slated to speak at the school’s two graduation ceremonies that day. He’ll receive the degree during the second ceremony of the day.

Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.”
Dafoe said in a statement issued by UW-Milwaukee that his time at the university was “a very formative and positive experience.”

“I was young and very unsophisticated, but eager to train and perform," he said. "I was totally involved and spent most nights on a couch in the theatre because I was always working and studying and didn’t want to go home.”

Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films, including “Platoon” and the Spider-Man franchise. He’s been nominated four times for an Academy Award for his work in “Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire,” “The Florida Project” and “At Eternity’s Gate.” He’s currently appearing in “The Northman.”

ARTS & LIFE Geopolitics and glitz as Ukraine tipped to win Eurovision

Geopolitics and glitz as Ukraine tipped to win Eurovision
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

    Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

  2. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  3. Prisoner swap plan devised by MİT on Moscow, Washington demand: Sources

    Prisoner swap plan devised by MİT on Moscow, Washington demand: Sources

  4. Turkey, Saudi Arabia show common will to enhance relations: Erdoğan

    Turkey, Saudi Arabia show common will to enhance relations: Erdoğan

  5. Tourism revenues leap 122 percent to $5.4 billion

    Tourism revenues leap 122 percent to $5.4 billion
Recommended
In Scandinavia, wooden buildings reach new heights

In Scandinavia, wooden buildings reach new heights
Jazz Fest returns to New Orleans for 2022

Jazz Fest returns to New Orleans for 2022
Met Gala returns: A guide to fashion’s big night

Met Gala returns: A guide to fashion’s big night
Geopolitics and glitz as Ukraine tipped to win Eurovision

Geopolitics and glitz as Ukraine tipped to win Eurovision
Tom Cruise unveils ‘Top Gun’ sequel with mid-air stunt

Tom Cruise unveils ‘Top Gun’ sequel with mid-air stunt
Rare sneakers on show in Melbourne

Rare sneakers on show in Melbourne
WORLD Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Former tennis star Boris Becker was on April 29 jailed for two and a half years after being found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.
ECONOMY Banks’ boost their income in January-March

Banks’ boost their income in January-March

The combined profit of Turkey’s banks increased from 16.4 billion Turkish Liras in January-March 2021 to 63.2 billion liras in the first quarter of this year, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has said.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes held off AX Armani Exchange Milan 75-70 in Game 4 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on April 28 night to wrap up their best-of-five Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series 3-1 and book a spot in the Final Four.