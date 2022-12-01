Will Smith opening up about Oscars slap

Will Smith opening up about Oscars slap

NEW YORK
Will Smith opening up about Oscars slap

Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired on Nov. 28 night on “The Daily Show.”

While promoting his forthcoming film “Emancipation,” Smith called it “a horrific night” and said he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

“And I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody is going through,” Smith said. “I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all.”

Smith said that what was most painful to him was that his actions made it “hard for other people.”

“And it’s like I understood the idea where they say hurt people hurt people,” he said.

“That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time,” Smith said.

Noah pointed out how Smith had written in his memoir about growing up being afraid of conflict and the talk show host also noted the negative things that have been said about Smith and his family on the internet.

“It was a lot of things,” Smith said in response. “It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know. All of that just bubbled up in that moment.”

Smith said who he was in that moment was “not who I want to be.”

In July Smith addressed the slap and issued a public apology on social media.

The Academy has sanctioned Smith by banning him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'
MOST POPULAR

  1. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

  2. Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

    Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

  3. Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

    Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

  4. Metallica announces new album, world tour

    Metallica announces new album, world tour

  5. ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’

    ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’
Recommended
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye
Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction

Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction
Stratonikeia in focus of researchers

Stratonikeia in focus of researchers
Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy

Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy
How film and TV can help the climate change battle

How film and TV can help the climate change battle
Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga ties after controversial ads

Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga ties after controversial ads
WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he met with Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday and "resolved the misunderstanding" that prompted him to declare war on the iPhone maker's App Store.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

The combined net profit of Turkish banks soared by 408 percent in the January-October period from a year ago to 336 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”