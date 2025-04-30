Web portal on Aşık Veysel launched

ISTANBUL

A new web portal featuring comprehensive information about the life, works and cultural legacy of folk poet Aşık Veysel Şatıroğlu has been launched.

According to the announcement, the portal, prepared by the Aşık Veysel Foundation and available at www.asikveyselvakfi.org.tr, offers extensive resources with detailed references.

The portal includes the artist’s biography, poems, folk songs, recordings of his performances, interpretations of his works by local and international artists, information about his family, photographs and articles about his artistry and personality. Users can easily access the information they seek through the portal’s advanced search feature.

Created to honor the memory of Aşık Veysel, the platform also provides detailed information about the Aşık Veysel Museum in Sivrialan, Sivas, and his statue located in Gülhane Park in Istanbul. The site also features updates on current events and projects, along with a volunteer application form for those interested in contributing to these initiatives.

Through the launch of the portal, the foundation aims to present Aşık Veysel to new generations in the most accurate way, introduce him to broader audiences, and support research activities related to the artist.

The website serves not only as an information platform but also as a source of inspiration for everyone devoted to folk culture and the arts, according to the statement.