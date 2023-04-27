‘We love our business in Türkiye’: Unilever CEO

‘We love our business in Türkiye’: Unilever CEO

Gamze Şener-ISTANBUL
‘We love our business in Türkiye’: Unilever CEO

Unilever is at its absolute best in some of the countries in the world, and Türkiye is in a very elite club, says Alan Jope, the CEO of the consumer goods giant.

“We love our business in the emerging markets, and we particularly love our business in Türkiye,” Jope said.

Unilever has operations in 192 countries, Jope said, adding they are used to being in countries in all different macroeconomic conditions.

Jope said that the assessment he made in January is still relevant today. “So, we still believe we’re past the point to peak inflation, but not yet to peak prices.”

At the start of the year, he commented that they are used to high inflation levels from doing business in places such as Argentina or Türkiye.

“And just to be clear, price increases are the last thing we want to do, but because of the combination of current commodity increases and currency devaluation, we’re having to take quite significant price increases in Türkiye,” Jope said.

He also said they are ready for either outcome in the elections to be held in Türkiye in May.

“Whatever the people decide should be executed peacefully and in an orderly way, that’s what we would hope for. I hope democracy wins.”

‘A volatile year’

The year 2022 was a good one for Unilever, Jope said, noting that the company grew 9 percent and their turnover reached 60.1 billion euros.

Jope stressed that he expects continued volatility. “It’s going be a volatile year. We’re expecting another good year of growth. So, we will actually see margin growth this year, but…modest margin growth.”

Nutrition and ice cream are facing more severe costs and increased pressure than the others, Jope said. “So, food commodities remain very expensive, whereas petrochemical-derived commodities have eased a little bit could change, but that’s the difference between the business groups this year.”

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

    Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

  2. Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

    Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

  3. Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

    Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

  4. Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

    Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

  5. Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots

    Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots
Recommended
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent
Demand for electric cars ‘booming’: IEA

Demand for electric cars ‘booming’: IEA
Fed inquiry into SVB out this week

Fed inquiry into SVB out this week
Türkiye imposes 130 pct tariff on some grain imports

Türkiye imposes 130 pct tariff on some grain imports
TAV serves over 14 million passengers in first quarter

TAV serves over 14 million passengers in first quarter
‘Not the right time’ to stop rate hikes: ECB economist

‘Not the right time’ to stop rate hikes: ECB economist
WORLD Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Federal prosecutors will urge a judge Thursday to keep behind bars a Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents, arguing he may still have access to secret national defense information he could expose.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on April 27 held its interest rate at 8.5 percent in its Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC)  meeting.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.