We are determined to realize Century of Türkiye programme: Erdoğan

ANKARA

“Just as we have achieved our country’s goals for 2023, which constitute the greatest leap forward in democracy and development in the history of our Republic, so too we are determined to realize the Century of Türkiye programme,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, ddressing citizens following the presidential cabinet meeting.

“We have had a period marked by steps auspicious for our country and nation since the latest cabinet meeting. We broke ground for the ‘My First Home, My First Business’ project, the biggest-ever housing move in Türkiye, in Ankara’s Sincan district on October 25. Drawing of lots has already kicked off in the initial phase of this campaign covering a total of 500 thousand houses, 1 million housing spots with infrastructure and 50 thousand businesses. In 10 days starting right from today, we will determine the beneficiaries by drawing lots before a notary for over 22 thousand houses in 12 provinces. The process of drawing lots will inshallah finalize by the month of March. In the meantime, the construction of houses will start in all the provinces once the preparations have been completed. The process regarding plots and businesses is also underway,' he said.

'I believe that price volatility in house and business rents due to high inflation triggered by the global economic crisis, which also affects our country, will further abate with progress in these endeavors. I wish the houses, plots and businesses to be auspicious for all the beneficiaries,' Erdoğan stated.

'We broke the good news of the Century of Türkiye to our nation during a truly glorious event in Ankara on October 28. We uninterruptedly carry on with our efforts to prepare our Republic for its centenary through a great vision based on an infrastructure of services and projects that we have implemented in our country over the past two decades. As is the case with all the other works we undertake, we are crafting the Century of Türkiye programme, too, in cooperation with our nation. We will put the final touches to our vision by incorporating our nation’s expectations and suggestions about the Century of Türkiye through events we will be holding in our country’s 81 provinces and their districts. We are therefore planning to come before the public ahead of the elections with preparations befitting the Century of Türkiye vision,' he said.