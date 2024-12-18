VP Yılmaz slams Israel's actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria

ANKARA
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has strongly criticized Israel's actions in Syria, particularly its expansionist policies beyond the Golan Heights, labeling them "extremely dangerous" and detrimental to Syria's stability, whlie stressing cooperation with allies for Syria's reconstruction.

Speaking during parliamentary discussions on the 2025 budget Tuesday, Yılmaz emphasized Türkiye's commitment to fostering stability in Syria while condemning external interference.

"No country, especially Israel, has the right to do this to people who have suffered this much, who have resisted with dignity, who are trying to build their country. Their actions are illegitimate," he stated.

Yılmaz highlighted Syria's entry into a new era, expressing Türkiye's expectation for the country to progress with a permanent political structure. He advocated for an inclusive political framework in Syria, encompassing all religious, ethnic, and sectarian groups, while staunchly supporting Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Vice President extended his hopes to the Palestinian people, expressing his wish for their "longstanding struggle" to be crowned with victory one day.

Addressing Syria's reconstruction, Yılmaz stressed the importance of international cooperation involving the U.N., the European Union, and regional allies.

"Now is the time for reconstruction. We have to rebuild Syria together with its economy, institutions, and infrastructure," he said, adding, "We can do this together with the Syrian people."

Yılmaz also touched on the potential return of Syrian refugees in Türkiye, noting that their "dignified, safe, and voluntary" return would hinge on the establishment of secure and stable conditions in Syria. He expressed optimism about Syria's potential for rapid recovery once the right conditions emerge.

