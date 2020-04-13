Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepal’s revered shrine

  • April 13 2020 16:02:48

Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepal’s revered shrine

KATHMANDU - The Associated Press
Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepal’s revered shrine

In this March 31, 2020, photo, staff from the Pashupatinath Development Trust feed pigeons at Pashupatinath temple, the country's most revered Hindu temple, during the lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal. (AP Photo)

When COVID-19 came to Nepal, attention turned to an unlikely group of victims: hundreds of monkeys, cows and pigeons.

Normally, the animals are fed by thousands of devotees at the country’s most revered Hindu temple, Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu.

But last month Nepal’s government ordered a complete lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. People were forbidden from leaving their homes. Temples closed. And the animals risked starvation.

Now, every morning and evening, a few guards, about a dozen staff and some volunteers come out to ensure that the animals survive.

“We are trying to make sure that these animals are not starving and they are taken care of,” said Pradeep Dhakal, an official of the Pashupatinath Development Trust, which controls the temple and surrounding areas.

Nepal has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one person has recovered. The lockdown, imposed March 24, banned all flights and ground transport, and closed markets, schools and offices.

It is common for devotees to feed cows, which are sacred and worshipped by the Hindus, and monkeys, which are believed to be descendants of the Hindu god Hanuman. Cows line up the path leading to the temple and the banks of the Bagmati River, while monkeys roam freely around the forested hill next to the shrine.

Dry corn is spread out on the banks of the river for pigeons while a dough is made for cows from grain. Hundreds of monkeys mostly line up to receive food from volunteers wearing masks and rubber gloves.

Each meal takes about four to six sacks of food.

The monkeys have not attacked the volunteers, said one, Nivesh Dugar. Minutes later, a large monkey snatched the plastic basket full of freshly cut-out dough.

In this difficult time, said Dugar, an environmental engineer, “we are just trying to help the animals survive.”

India,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Interior minister says he will ‘continue’ post after Erdoğan rejects resignation

    Interior minister says he will ‘continue’ post after Erdoğan rejects resignation

  2. Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

    Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

  3. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  4. Istanbul, Ankara introduce new transport rules

    Istanbul, Ankara introduce new transport rules

  5. Turkey’s 48-hour curfew ends, strict curbs remain in place

    Turkey’s 48-hour curfew ends, strict curbs remain in place
Recommended
Republic Monument in ancient city

Republic Monument in ancient city
Family lives in truck amid COVID-19 outbreak

Family lives in truck amid COVID-19 outbreak
Gendarmerie officers help dog give birth

Gendarmerie officers help dog give birth
Cows graze on British-built airfield in Aegean province

Cows graze on British-built airfield in Aegean province
‘Oldest carpet in world belongs to Turks’

‘Oldest carpet in world belongs to Turks’
Istanbul Music Festival postponed

Istanbul Music Festival postponed
WORLD At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on April 12, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.    
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial production posted an increase of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 13.
SPORTS Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

All cycling competitions to be held in Turkey until June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish Cycling Federation announced on April 13.