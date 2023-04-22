Violin virtuoso plays for quake victims

ISTANBUL
Grammy Award-winning virtuoso and conductor Maxim Vengerov, considered one of the best violinists in the world, has played for earthquake victims at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall.

At the request of violinist Özcan Ulucan and pianist Birsen Ulucan brothers, who represent Türkiye on the international stage, Russian violin virtuoso and conductor Maxim Vengerov played for the earthquake victims on April 19.

Ulucan Brothers and Norwegian cellist Sandra Lied Haga also performed in the concert as soloists.

The artists were accompanied by the CRR Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Murat Cem Orhan in the concert titled “Solidarity.”

The revenues of the concert will be used for the art education of earthquake survivors under the name of Birsen - Özcan Ulucan Art Fund within the body of the Turkish Education Foundation.

Violinist Özcan Ulucan stated that those, who experienced the earthquake from afar were struggling to help, saying that they contacted Vengerov, to help them as musicians and Vengerov immediately accepted the charity concert offer.

He said that they chose Ahmet Adnan Saygun’s piece “Demet,” which is a suite for piano and violin, and thinking that it would express their pain in a way.

J. Brahms Double Concerto, L. Van Beethoven Trio Concerto and P.I. Tchaikovsky Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture was also performed in the concert, attended by some 1,000 people.

