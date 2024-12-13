Fortress Bath discovered on Bozcaada

ÇANAKKALE

A "fortress bath" commissioned by Ottoman Grand Vizier Köprülü Mehmed Pasha 366 years ago, during the reign of Sultan Mehmed IV, has been uncovered during excavations on Bozcaada Island in Çanakkale.

The excavation this season focused on the necropolis (cemetery) area of the ancient city of Tenedos, as well as Bozcaada Castle, the island's most iconic architectural monument.

Professor Turan Takaoğlu, head of the Tenedos Excavation and a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, stated that the work in the area began in 2021. During the excavation, remains of the fortress bath were discovered, which Köprülü Mehmed Pasha had constructed in Bozcaada Castle after reclaiming the island from the Venetians in 1658, following a year-long occupation.

"This discovery is a significant addition to the Bozcaada Castle excavation," Takaoğlu noted. "Until now, the existence of this fortress bath was known only from Köprülü Mehmed Pasha’s foundation records. However, it has been largely uncovered during the 2024 excavation season."

Highlighting the architectural and functional uniqueness of the fortress bath, Takaoğlu explained: "Fortress baths are a little-known category in Ottoman architecture. Constructed in 1658, during the mid-17th century, Bozcaada Fortress Bath incorporates some distinctive elements in terms of both architectural design and functionality. Furthermore, artifacts recovered during the excavation provide new insights into daily life within Bozcaada Castle. The geo-radar results guiding this season's work suggest that many more structures remain buried within the castle grounds, waiting to be uncovered."

Takaoğlu noted that Ottoman archives, travel records, and the journals of Allied soldiers stationed on the island during the Gallipoli Campaign in 1915 all indicate the presence of numerous structures within Bozcaada Castle.

He also advocated for Bozcaada Castle to be transformed into a "fortress museum," as it vividly narrates its history and offers great potential for exploration.

"In the coming years, continued archaeological excavations at the castle aim to uncover new information not documented in historical records related to Bozcaada," he added.