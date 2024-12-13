Türkiye's first thematic cheese museum opens in Kars

KARS

Nestled in the historic Süvari Bastion of Kars, Türkiye's first thematic Cheese Museum takes visitors on a journey through the cheese-making process, with a spotlight on gruyere, while also offering a glimpse into the highland lifestyle. This year, the museum drew approximately 75,000 visitors.

Known for its diverse cheese production, Kars was selected as the world's 18th cheese route in 2020 through the "Sustainable Tourism Project" jointly conducted by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the United Nations Development Program and Anadolu Efes.

Opened in March 2022, the Kars Cheese Museum spans 1,100 square meters, offering exhibits on the endemic plants consumed by cattle, traditional barns, milk-filled churns, highland life and the cheese-making process. The museum also showcases the unique endemic flowers that contribute to the distinctive flavors of Kars' famous cheeses.

Housed in a historic bastion, the museum invites visitors to explore the world of Kars gruyere cheese, starting with molds used in its production. The museum’s diverse exhibits include an interactive cheese-making section, a specialized cheese room, a video space, replicas of Kars and Ankara's Gazi Train Stations, displays of the region’s unique flora, traditional Kars homes, and a chef’s workshop, offering a truly immersive experience.

Kars Cheese Museum Director Yeşim Koç expressed pride in the museum's growing reputation. "The museum has become a well-known destination," said Koç. "Last year, we had about 60,000 visitors. This year, we're nearing 75,000, which is very encouraging for us."

Koç noted that local and international tourists, especially during summer, show significant interest in the museum. She added that the site attracts numerous visitors traveling in caravans.

'Kars is the capital of cheese'

Koç expects the launch of the Touristic Eastern Express train service to further increase visits to the museum.

"We eagerly await the Touristic Eastern Express. This is not only Türkiye's first thematic cheese museum but also the largest cheese museum in the world. Visitors are often amazed and delighted by what they see. The building itself is also very special. Culturally, our cheeses hold great importance because Kars is the capital of cheese," she said.

Highlighting the museum's cultural and gastronomic value, Koç added:

"We explain the production of gruyere and cheddar, along with cheeses unique to Kars, through models, visuals and videos. We have also started featuring dishes made with Kars cheeses. Additionally, we provide insights into Kars' Baltic architectural heritage, specifically its Ottoman-style houses. The journey of cheese is significant to us, and we present every step, from milk collection to the entire cheese-making process, to our visitors."