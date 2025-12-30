Maritime exhibition area opens at Troy Museum

Maritime exhibition area opens at Troy Museum

ÇANAKKALE
Maritime exhibition area opens at Troy Museum

A new Maritime Exhibition Area has opened at the Troy Museum in Çanakkale, showcasing a full-scale replica ship inspired by Homer’s epics and built using techniques from the Trojan era.

 

The vessel, constructed without nails using the traditional mortise-and-tenon method specific to the period, was added to the museum’s collection with a collaboration between Enerjisa Üretim, the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the 360 Degrees Historical Research Association. The exhibition area where the ship is displayed was officially inaugurated with a ceremony.

 

Speaking at the opening, Enerjisa Üretim CEO İhsan Erbil Bayçöl said the replica had “found its rightful place” and would be permanently exhibited at the Troy Museum.

 

Bayçöl underlined that the region has historically been known as “the capital of wind,” adding that its natural conditions have long provided abundance. He noted that Enerjisa Üretim operates wind power plants with a total capacity of around 300 megawatts in the area, contributing to competitive electricity production and green energy supply in Türkiye.

 

"Today, that dream has become reality. It is a great pleasure for us to see this vessel here. People will now be able to visualize it. Thousands of ships like this were part of the Trojan War. This geography has, in a sense, become the capital of heartfelt struggles of this kind. It is a day of great pride and joy for us,” Bayçöl added.

 

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mualla Erkurt from the 360 Degrees Historical Research Association said they were deeply excited while building the vessel, emphasizing the importance of establishing Troy’s historical connection with the sea.

 

“We hope it will serve visitors well, tell its story and strengthen Troy’s maritime ties. We believe maritime culture is extremely important. The sea has always been a place where goods could be transported without barriers, and museums have an important role in conveying this heritage,” Erkurt said.

 

The new Maritime Exhibition Area aims to highlight Troy’s naval history and its enduring relationship with the sea, offering visitors a tangible insight into ancient shipbuilding and seafaring traditions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye says it will back Syrian govt if SDF fails to integrate

Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

    Türkiye says it will back Syrian gov't if SDF fails to integrate

  2. Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Hisar missile system hits target in test

  3. CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

    CHP’s Özel pledges ‘great change’ for Türkiye in 2026

  4. Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

    Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

  5. Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

    Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO
Recommended
Beyonce declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine

Beyonce declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine
Restoration completed for 73 quake-hit sites

Restoration completed for 73 quake-hit sites
Türkiye hosts international artists in 2025

Türkiye hosts international artists in 2025
1,800-year-old domed burial chamber discovered

1,800-year-old domed burial chamber discovered
Syedra served as major olive oil production hub

Syedra served as major olive oil production hub
Bardot to be buried in Saint-Tropez amid tribute debate

Bardot to be buried in Saint-Tropez amid tribute debate
‘Madonna in a Fur Coat’ reaches wider audience abroad

‘Madonna in a Fur Coat’ reaches wider audience abroad
WORLD Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

Gaza aid groups face ban as 10 nations sound alarm

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a critical juncture as Israel announced plans to suspend several international aid organizations starting in January, even as a coalition of ten nations warned of "catastrophic" conditions facing civilians this winter.  
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to be among worlds top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Turkish Airlines to be among world's top 5 airlines by 2033, say CEO

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will be among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units, the airline's CEO has said.  
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿