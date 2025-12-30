Maritime exhibition area opens at Troy Museum

ÇANAKKALE

A new Maritime Exhibition Area has opened at the Troy Museum in Çanakkale, showcasing a full-scale replica ship inspired by Homer’s epics and built using techniques from the Trojan era.

The vessel, constructed without nails using the traditional mortise-and-tenon method specific to the period, was added to the museum’s collection with a collaboration between Enerjisa Üretim, the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the 360 Degrees Historical Research Association. The exhibition area where the ship is displayed was officially inaugurated with a ceremony.

Speaking at the opening, Enerjisa Üretim CEO İhsan Erbil Bayçöl said the replica had “found its rightful place” and would be permanently exhibited at the Troy Museum.

Bayçöl underlined that the region has historically been known as “the capital of wind,” adding that its natural conditions have long provided abundance. He noted that Enerjisa Üretim operates wind power plants with a total capacity of around 300 megawatts in the area, contributing to competitive electricity production and green energy supply in Türkiye.

"Today, that dream has become reality. It is a great pleasure for us to see this vessel here. People will now be able to visualize it. Thousands of ships like this were part of the Trojan War. This geography has, in a sense, become the capital of heartfelt struggles of this kind. It is a day of great pride and joy for us,” Bayçöl added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mualla Erkurt from the 360 Degrees Historical Research Association said they were deeply excited while building the vessel, emphasizing the importance of establishing Troy’s historical connection with the sea.

“We hope it will serve visitors well, tell its story and strengthen Troy’s maritime ties. We believe maritime culture is extremely important. The sea has always been a place where goods could be transported without barriers, and museums have an important role in conveying this heritage,” Erkurt said.

The new Maritime Exhibition Area aims to highlight Troy’s naval history and its enduring relationship with the sea, offering visitors a tangible insight into ancient shipbuilding and seafaring traditions.