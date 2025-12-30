Amastris to open with archaeological site status

BARTIN

Following the discovery of a 2,000-year-old Roman-era stoa (colonnaded gallery), efforts are underway to designate the ancient city of Amastris in the northern province of Bartın's Amasra district as an official archaeological site, paving the way for it to be opened to visitors.

Work at the ancient city is being carried out as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project. The stoa, notable for its marble columns reaching up to 9 meters in height, is believed to have collapsed due to natural disasters.

Excavations covering an area of 2,850 square meters are being conducted under the leadership of Professor Fatma Bağdatlı Çam, director of Bartın University’s Archaeology Application and Research Center. As part of the works, several columns of the structure have been reerected.

Built in the Corinthian order, the stoa is being restored in line with its original form through meticulous work using original architectural elements. The project is carried out with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums and with support from Turkish Petroleum Corporation, involving experts and students from Bartın University and several other universities.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Çam said rescue excavations began in 2022 after historical remains were discovered during school construction in the Kum neighborhood in 2017. These works led to the uncovering of the stoa structure.

She said three columns were re-erected last year, while this year, four additional columns, along with associated blocks, ceiling coffers and architectural elements, were fully uncovered and restored using the anastylosis method, which involves reconstructing a monument with its original stones.

“The four columns located immediately west of the three raised last year have now also been re-erected and placed in their original positions. Other architectural blocks are currently on display for visitors,” she said. “In the next phase, we plan to uncover another stoa structure previously identified to the west of the area and aim to open the site to visitors by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.”

Çam said the structure highlights the grandeur of the ancient city, noting that it dates to the mid-second century A.D. and represents a monumental Roman portico.

“Both its dimensions and architectural decorations indicate that this is the only stoa of its kind identified in the Black Sea region,” she said. “Together with another structure previously discovered to the west, the findings show that this area functioned as an agora. Excavations will continue in the western section to open the new stoa area partially to visitors, and the entire area will be accessible once structures in other directions are uncovered.”

She emphasized that the main goal is for the Amastris to gain official archaeological site status. “Amasra is one of the Black Sea’s rare port towns and has recently drawn attention with the growth of cruise tourism. The fact that this cultural heritage is located in the center of Amasra and is rapidly being brought back to life will also contribute to tourism,” she said.

Çam added that previous excavations at the site uncovered a head of Alexander the Great, statues of a nymph and Lares, amulets, coins from different periods and fragments of inscriptions.

Shedding light on Amastris’ ancient past

Bartın University Rector Professor Ahmet Akkaya said efforts to uncover world heritage artifacts are continuing through close cooperation with relevant institutions.

“These studies, which have yielded significant findings for Anatolian and world history, contribute to the protection and promotion of cultural heritage,” he said. “We will continue to shed light on the thousands of years of history of Amastris, one of the most important ancient settlements in the Black Sea region.”