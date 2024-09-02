Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

VENICE
Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

George Clooney and Brad Pitt returned to the Venice Film Festival on Sunday for the world premiere of “Wolfs.” In the crime-thriller directed by Jon Watts, the two Hollywood stars play lone wolf fixers mistakenly hired for the same job to cover up a crime.

The film, which is not in competition, debuted for festival-goers last night on the Lido. “Wolfs” will have a limited theatrical release, starting Sept. 20, before hitting Apple TV+ on Sept. 27.

Though both regulars at the picturesque festival on their own, with Clooney’s premieres including “Gravity” and “Good Night and Good Luck,” and “Ad Astra” and “The Assassination of Jesse James…” among Pitt’s, only once have they walked the carpet together. No, it wasn’t for an Ocean’s film. It was in 2008, for the premiere of “Burn After Reading,” the madcap Coen brothers’ farce in which they share one memorable scene.

Apple TV+ acquired “Wolfs” in a competitive bidding war, beating out both traditional studios and rival streaming services. Deadline reported in 2021 that the understanding was that it would come with a robust theatrical release, something the stars may have also forfeited money to ensure, the trade publication said. Then, several weeks ago the streamer announced different plans: Theatrical would be limited. Streaming would be quick.

Watts, who catapulted from indies to the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, said in a director’s statement that this film is him trying to get back to street level after “seven years of swinging from skyscrapers and jumping through multiverse portals.”

“I love films about solitary professionals dedicated to their craft and always wanted to see what would happen if two of those guys were forced to work together,” Watts wrote. “I wanted to put as many of my favorite things all in one place. New York. All-one-night. Impenetrably complex crime plots. David Mamet. Buster Keaton. Snow. And above all else the pure cinematic joy of watching two incandescent movie stars face off on a giant screen.”

Pitt arrives at the festival just days apart from his ex, Angelina Jolie, who received praise for her turn as opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s “Maria” and left Italy for another festival soon after.

Sunday's offerings also included the premiere of "The Brutalist" from U.S. director Brady Corbet, a three-and-a-half-hour film that sees Adrien Brody play a Hungarian Jewish architect embarking on a life-changing project.

Today, Pedro Almodovar returns to the Lido with his first full-length film in English, "The Room Next Door," with Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, while Daniel Craig is the star of tomorrow’s premiere of "Queer," an adaptation of the William Burroughs novel set in 1940s Mexico City.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

    UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

  2. Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

    Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

  3. Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

    Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

  4. L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

    L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

  5. Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara

    Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara
Recommended
Human life traces, ancient tools uncovered in İnkaya Cave

Human life traces, ancient tools uncovered in İnkaya Cave
Paris zinc roofers seek UNESCO heritage status

Paris zinc roofers seek UNESCO heritage status
Penny-pinching youth fuel Chinas bubble tea craze

Penny-pinching youth fuel China's bubble tea craze
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025
Traces of ancient settlement discovered in eastern mound

Traces of ancient settlement discovered in eastern mound
WORLD UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has said that it's suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.

ECONOMY Auto market expands in August after months of contraction

Auto market expands in August after months of contraction

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles grew by 0.8 percent year-on-year in August to 90,134, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) on Sept. 3.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿