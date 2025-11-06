Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip

BURSA

Ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming visit to Türkiye later this month, a Vatican delegation has arrived in the northwestern province of Bursa to carry out a series of visits in preparation for the historic trip.

Led by the Pope's Vicar General Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the 38-member group of priests and nuns from the Vatican began their program in the town of İznik, where they toured the Basilica of Saint Neophytos and Hagia Sophia Mosque before continuing to the city center.

In Bursa, the delegation visited the historic municipality building, greeted local artisans at the Koza Han bazaar and stopped by the Grand Bazaar and the Protestant Church.

According to the Vatican’s official program, Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit İznik on Nov. 28 to attend ceremonies marking the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, Christianity’s first ecumenical council.

The pope is expected to arrive by helicopter and offer prayers near the archaeological remains of the submerged basilica, widely believed to be the site of first ecumenical council.

Preparations are already underway across İznik, revered for its deep historical and spiritual heritage.

The visit is expected to draw global attention to the region’s archaeological treasures, particularly the underwater basilica. A team of 60 archaeologists, restorers, anthropologists and art historians is currently finalizing landscaping and exhibition work to ensure the site is ready for the Pope’s arrival.

Excitement is also growing among local residents and business owners as İznik prepares to welcome the Catholic leader.

Streets and historical sites are being renovated, and new facilities, including a visitor center for the basilica, have opened as part of efforts to promote the town as a major cultural and religious destination.