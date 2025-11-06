Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip

Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip

BURSA
Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip

Ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming visit to Türkiye later this month, a Vatican delegation has arrived in the northwestern province of Bursa to carry out a series of visits in preparation for the historic trip.

Led by the Pope's Vicar General Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the 38-member group of priests and nuns from the Vatican began their program in the town of İznik, where they toured the Basilica of Saint Neophytos and Hagia Sophia Mosque before continuing to the city center.

In Bursa, the delegation visited the historic municipality building, greeted local artisans at the Koza Han bazaar and stopped by the Grand Bazaar and the Protestant Church.

According to the Vatican’s official program, Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit İznik on Nov. 28 to attend ceremonies marking the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, Christianity’s first ecumenical council.

The pope is expected to arrive by helicopter and offer prayers near the archaeological remains of the submerged basilica, widely believed to be the site of first ecumenical council.

Preparations are already underway across İznik, revered for its deep historical and spiritual heritage.

The visit is expected to draw global attention to the region’s archaeological treasures, particularly the underwater basilica. A team of 60 archaeologists, restorers, anthropologists and art historians is currently finalizing landscaping and exhibition work to ensure the site is ready for the Pope’s arrival.

Excitement is also growing among local residents and business owners as İznik prepares to welcome the Catholic leader.

Streets and historical sites are being renovated, and new facilities, including a visitor center for the basilica, have opened as part of efforts to promote the town as a major cultural and religious destination.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli officials

Türkiye issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli officials
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli officials

    Türkiye issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli officials

  2. EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

    EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

  3. Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules

    Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules

  4. Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

    Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

  5. Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

    Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings
Recommended
EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan
Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules

Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules
Ground conditions blamed for deadly Gebze building collapse, says deputy minister

Ground conditions blamed for deadly Gebze building collapse, says deputy minister
Türkiye’s live-streaming market to exceed $5 billion by 2030: TikTok report

Türkiye’s live-streaming market to exceed $5 billion by 2030: TikTok report
Türkiye welcomes UN move to lift sanctions on Syrian president, interior minister

Türkiye welcomes UN move to lift sanctions on Syrian president, interior minister
18 detained in Turkish football referee betting scandal

18 detained in Turkish football referee betting scandal
Atatürk’s timeless style revived on Ankara runway

Atatürk’s timeless style revived on Ankara runway
WORLD Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Baku on Nov. 8, to participate in the longtime ally's Victory Day celebrations, Azerbaijani media has reported.  
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿