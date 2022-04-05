Vampire flick ’Morbius’ tops box office

  • April 05 2022 07:00:00

Vampire flick ’Morbius’ tops box office

LOS ANGELES 
Vampire flick ’Morbius’ tops box office

The vampire movie “Morbius” topped the North American box office this weekend, albeit with an opening take seen as lackluster for a comic book superhero flick at $39.1 million, Exhibitor Relations said on April 3.

The Columbia Pictures film, distributed by Sony and starring Jared Leto as an anti-hero, is adapted from Marvel comics. The character Morbius was originally introduced as a Spider-Man villain.

In this story, Michael Morbius is a Nobel prize-winning doctor who by accident turns himself into a blood sucker while working to cure a blood disease.

“This is a weak opening by Marvel’s exceptional standard for launching a new superhero series,” said Franchise Entertainment Research.

The Venom character also started within the Spider-Man story, and by comparison “Venom 1” opened with an $80 million box office take in October 2018, it said.

“Critics are saying the Jared Leto vampire film sucks,” said the news outlet TheStreet.

Last weekend’s leader, Paramount’s new action romance “The Lost City” took in $14.8 million for the Friday through Sunday period as it dropped to second place.

In it, Sandra Bullock plays a romance novelist kidnapped by a twisted tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe of “Harry Potter” fame) who wants her to help him find a buried artifact on a remote island.

Channing Tatum, as a male book-cover model whose abs are sharper than his mind, does his best to help her escape -- even as a volcano erupts.

In its fifth weekend in theaters the Warner Bros’ dark superhero movie “The Batman” scored a take of $10.8 million as it took third place. Robert Pattinson plays the title role.

Remaining in fourth place for the second straight week was Sony’s “Uncharted,” at $3.6 million. Tom Holland plays an Indiana Jones-style treasure hunter.

And in fifth, at $2 million, was “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” from Crunchroll/Funimation, a dark animation about a student-turned-sorcerer who battles a cursed spirit.

Rounding out the top 10 were “RRR” ($1.6 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.4 million), “Dog” ($1.3 million), “X” ($1.02 million) and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” ($1.01 million).

TURKEY Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests

Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  2. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes

  3. Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

    Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

  4. U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

    U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims

    Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims
Recommended
COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway
Jon Batiste crowned Grammys king with five wins

Jon Batiste crowned Grammys king with five wins
Vets in Iraq’s marshes take to water

Vets in Iraq’s marshes take to water
Russian director in Germany after travel ban lifted

Russian director in Germany after travel ban lifted
Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell

Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell
Ancient inscriptions found in Datça

Ancient inscriptions found in Datça
WORLD Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey’s Embassy in Kiev has called for an independent investigation into the massacres in Bucha and Irpin provinces of Ukraine.

ECONOMY Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka’s president offered to share power with the opposition yesterday as protests escalated across the country demanding his resignation over worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.