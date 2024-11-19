US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report

US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report

WASHINGTON
US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report

The U.S. will urge a judge to make Google-parent company Alphabet sell its widely used Chrome browser in a major antitrust crackdown on the internet giant, according to a media report.

Bloomberg reported that antitrust officials with the U.S. Department of Justice will ask for a sell-off of Chrome and a shake-up of other aspects of Google's business in court today.

Justice officials in October said they would demand that Google make profound changes to how it does business, even considering the possibility of a breakup, after the tech juggernaut was found to be running an illegal monopoly.

The government said in a court filing that it was considering options that included "structural" changes, which could see them asking for a divestment of its smartphone Android operating system or its Chrome browser.

Calling for the breakup of Google would mark a profound change by the U.S. government's reglators, which have largely left tech giants alone since failing to break up Microsoft two decades ago.

Determining how to address Google's wrongs is the next stage of a landmark antitrust trial that saw the company in August ruled a monopoly by U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta.

Requiring Google to make its search data available to rivals was also on the table.

Regardless of Judge Mehta's eventual decision, Google is expected to appeal the ruling, potentially prolonging the process for years and possibly reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

The trial, which concluded last year, scrutinized Google's confidential agreements with smartphone manufacturers, including Apple.

These deals involve substantial payments to secure Google's search engine as the default option on browsers, iPhones and other devices.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion
Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance

Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance
Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions
Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks

Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks
Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade

Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿