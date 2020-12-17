US sanctions attack Turkey’s sovereign rights: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • December 17 2020 11:25:00

US sanctions attack Turkey’s sovereign rights: FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
US sanctions attack Turkey’s sovereign rights: FM Çavuşoğlu

The U.S.' unilateral sanctions attack the sovereign rights of Turkey and other countries, the Turkish foreign minister said on Dec. 17. 

In an interview with Turkish news broadcaster 24 TV, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said relations between the two countries could normalize if the U.S. meets Turkey’s expectations.

He stressed that the sanction decision is a wrong step both legally and politically.

The U.S. on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

The sanctions, coming under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), target Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), including Ismail Demir, the head of the SSB, and three other officials.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the U.S. proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 shield.

U.S. officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and poses no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkish officials have repeatedly proposed a working group to examine the technical compatibility issue.
"

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

    Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

  2. It’s time for a new word on Cyprus

    It’s time for a new word on Cyprus

  3. US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

    US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

  4. Coronavirus Scientific Committee evaluates locally made vaccine

    Coronavirus Scientific Committee evaluates locally made vaccine

  5. Turkey's Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats

    Turkey's Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats
Recommended
Turkish team begins clearing mines in Upper Karabakh

Turkish team begins clearing mines in Upper Karabakh

Turkeys Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats

Turkey's Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats
US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan
Turkey pledges support to Iraq’s bid to wipe out PKK

Turkey pledges support to Iraq’s bid to wipe out PKK
Iraqi PM due in Ankara to discuss economy, security

Iraqi PM due in Ankara to discuss economy, security
NATO urges ‘positive solution’ after US sanctions Turkey

NATO urges ‘positive solution’ after US sanctions Turkey

SPORTS ‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

International team captain Nick Price believes his “hodgepodge” band have the talent, and the fire, needed to prevent the United States from winning a seventh straight Presidents Cup this week.

WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
SPORTS Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.