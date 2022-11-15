American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara

ANKARA
The heads of the American and Russian secret services, the CIA and FSB, held a secret meeting in the Turkish capital on Nov. 14.

CIA Director William Burns and Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia Director Sergei Naryshkin came together in Ankara in a meeting that was not publicly announced before. The White House sources confirmed the meeting, informing that Burns is not making any negotiations on the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to private broadcaster NTV.

Burns is informing about the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the news channel said, quoting sources from the White House.

The press secretary of the president of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, said that he could neither confirm nor deny the information about the talks in Ankara.

The last time the Russian and American delegations met in Geneva was on Jan. 10 for talks on security guarantees. The lack of practical results of the January negotiation process is often seen as a diplomatic prerequisite for the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. No details were provided by the parties. Both men are in Bali to attend the G20 Summit.

WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky
