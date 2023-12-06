US returns $1 mn in stolen antiquities to Nepal

NEW YORK
The United States has returned four antiquities worth $1 million to Nepal, including a pair of gilt copper masks representing a Hindu deity, following anti-trafficking operations, New York authorities said on Dec. 4.

One of the items was seized as part of a probe into Subhash Kapoor, whom Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as an "allegedly prolific looter who helped traffic items" from several Asian countries.

Between 2011 and 2023, officials claim to have recovered more than 2,500 items trafficked by Kapoor and his network, Bragg's office said in a statement.

"The total value of the pieces recovered exceeds $143 million," it added.

"We will continue to target antiquities trafficking networks no matter how complex. I thank our outstanding team of analysts and attorneys... for recovering and returning these beautiful pieces," Bragg said.

The four items given back to Nepalese authorities were handed over at a ceremony in New York.

The masks, from the 16th century and collectively valued at $900,000, depict Shiva, part of the Hindu trinity.

