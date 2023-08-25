US officials pledge efforts to facilitate F16 sale to Türkiye

Bülent Sarıoğlu - ANKARA

Members of the United States Congress have committed to endeavors aimed at streamlining the sale of modernized F16 fighter jets to Türkiye, following a series of diplomatic discussions between representatives from the two nations.

In a meeting between Fuat Oktay, head of the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Commission, and a U.S. delegation comprising Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz from the House of Representatives, assurances were extended to address hurdles impeding the sale of advanced F16 aircraft to Türkiye.

Türkiye officially requested to buy 40 new F16s and 79 modernization kits from the U.S. after it was expelled from the F35 next-generation fighter jet program. Due to the objections in the U.S. Congress, the Joe Biden administration has not yet formally sent the sale to the approval of the congressmen.

The talks, held subsequent to an invitation by Oktay, underscored the robust alliance between Türkiye and the United States and the "indispensable significance of Türkiye within NATO."

Meanwhile, the U.S. delegation also broached the topic of Sweden's NATO accession process. Highlighting the importance of the

Nordic country's participation for the alliance, the U.S. officials requested support from their Turkish counterparts.

Turkish parliament members, in response, expressed unease over the delay in implementing a legislation intended to counteract terrorist organizations, which had been returned from the high court.

Ankara has long been voicing concerns about Sweden's leniency towards terrorist groups and is pushing for more concrete action in the fight against them.