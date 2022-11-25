‘US offers to push back YPG forces from Turkish border’

ANKARA
The U.S. envoy has offered to Türkiye to push back the YPG forces some 30 kilometers from the border to avoid a Turkish land operation in a meeting with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, a journalist from daily Hürriyet has alleged.

After President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan targeted Tal Rifat, Manbij and Ayn al-Arab for the land operation, the terrorist organization YPG is now in a tight corner, as its supply routes, oil facilities, headquarters and training centers were destroyed during the air operation, Abdülkadir Selvi stated.

The terrorist organization, which will not be able to overcome these damages in a possible land operation, is making calls for help to the U.S., Selvi noted.

“In fact, statements coming from the U.S., such as ‘We understand Türkiye’s security concern,’ has disappointed YPG terrorists,” Selvi claimed.

Reminding the attacks of the YPG on the Police House in the southern province of Mersin, Istiklal Avenue and Karkamış, Gaziantep, Selvi stated that Operation Claw-Sword has been carried out “despite the U.S.’ reluctance for the operation.”

Being aware of Erdoğan’s determination to end terrorism in the region, the U.S. started to take action to solve that without an operation, according to Selvi.

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake offered to withdraw YPG forces 30 kilometers back from the border so that Türkiye would not need to conduct a land operation in a meeting with Akar, Selvi claimed.

Selvi also stated that the phone call between Akar and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, was also a precursor of the land operation.

Underlining that Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler held a phone call on Nov. 14 with U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Selvi described these talks as inevitable as U.S. soldiers were also in Kobani.

