Musk's X pays millions in Brazil in fines to wrong account

Musk's X pays millions in Brazil in fines to wrong account

BUENOS AIRES
Musks X pays millions in Brazil in fines to wrong account

Elon Musk's X has paid millions of dollars in fines in Brazil to settle a row with a judge who banned the platform in its biggest Latin American market over disinformation.

But the platform transferred the money into the wrong account, said Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the shutdown of X in August.

X racked up $5.2 million in fines for failing to comply with a series of court orders.

Moraes confirmed that the social network had paid the full amount but into a different account from the one on the court order and said it had ordered that the funds be immediately redirected.

Moraes blocked X on Aug. 31 after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading disinformation and failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered.

X, which had 22 million users in Brazil before Moraes blocked it, hopes that payment of the penalties will settle the dispute.

It said it had complied with the court's other demands, including the appointment of a legal representative in Brazil.

The clash between Musk and Moraes morphed into a high-stakes battle which was closely followed around the globe as a test of both freedom of expression and the fight against disinformation.

A furious Musk hit out at Moraes over the ban calling him an "evil dictator" and dubbing him "Voldemort" after the villain from the "Harry Potter" series.

But in recent days he had been notably more muted on the subject and X has appeared eager to do whatever necessary to have the ban lifted.

The platform had briefly resumed service in Brazil in mid-September after a technical workaround which it claimed was "inadvertent."

But it went back offline again after Moraes threatened it with further fines.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

    Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

  2. Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

    Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

  3. Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

    Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

  4. AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

    AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

  5. Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Recommended
German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024
7-Eleven owner shares surge after reports on takeover tussle

7-Eleven owner shares surge after reports on takeover tussle
Sardinias sheep farmers battle bluetongue as climate warms

Sardinia's sheep farmers battle bluetongue as climate warms
Microenterprises increase their exports by 5 pct to $51.7 bln

Microenterprises increase their exports by 5 pct to $51.7 bln

Turkish startups meet with global investors in London

Turkish startups meet with global investors in London
Chinese carmaker BYD in talks with Turkish auto suppliers

Chinese carmaker BYD in talks with Turkish auto suppliers
$2.3 billion financing obtained for SMEs, says Şimşek

$2.3 billion financing obtained for SMEs, says Şimşek
WORLD Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the United States over alleged non-compliance with the 1981 Algiers Accords, which outlined legal frameworks for relations between the two countries.
ECONOMY German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024

The German government has slashed its forecast and now expects Europe's largest economy to shrink for a second year running as hopes for a consumption-driven recovery fizzle out, local media eported. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿