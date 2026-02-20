Turkish studio Loom Games becomes ‘Turcorn’ after $1 bln valuation deal

ISTANBUL
Turkish game developer Loom Games has reached unicorn status, locally known as a “Turcorn,” after its majority stake was acquired at a valuation exceeding $1 billion by U.S.-based gaming company Scopely.

In the global startup world, a unicorn is a privately held startup company with a value of over $1 billion.

Scopely, the publisher behind hit mobile titles such as Monopoly Go, has added the Turkish-developed game Pixel Flow to its global portfolio as part of the transaction.

Loom Games was founded last year by Kübra Gündoğan and Emre Çelik, developers of Pixel Flow.

In a statement, Scopely highlighted Türkiye as one of the most dynamic gaming hubs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, noting the country’s reputation for world-class game development talent and describing it as a strong cultural and strategic partner.

According to the company, Pixel Flow surpassed 10 million players within months of launch and ranked among the top 20 highest-grossing games in the United States.

Scopely’s Chief Revenue Officer Tim O'Brien said it is rare for a newly launched game to enter top-grossing charts so quickly, adding that the Loom Games team built an experience with clear momentum and global reach.

According to data from U.S.-based market research firm Sensor Tower, Scopely ranks as the top mobile game publisher in the U.S. by in-app purchase revenue.

