Türkiye's capacity utilization rate down in February

ISTANBUL

The capacity utilization rate for Türkiye’s manufacturing industry declined to 73.5 percent in February, according to a Turkish Central Bank survey released on Feb. 20.

The figure marked a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from 74.1 percent in January.

Among the main industrial groups, the highest utilization rate in February was 74.9 percent in intermediate goods, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.

At the other end, durable consumer goods recorded the lowest rate at 66.7 percent, a decline of 0.8 percentage points month-on-month.

Companies operating in the investment goods sector worked at 70.1 percent capacity during the month, down from 71.5 percent in January.

Capacity utilization in the food sector edged lower from 72.8 percent to 72.5 percent. In non-durable consumer goods, capacity usage stood at 72.1 percent, declining from 72.4 percent.

By sector, the manufacture of tobacco products posted the highest capacity usage at 84 percent, while the lowest rate, 60.8 percent, was recorded in the leather industry.

The figures are based on responses to a business tendency survey of domestic manufacturing units.

The Turkish Central Bank said 1,773 companies participated in the survey this month, adding that the data does not reflect the bank’s views or forecasts.