Şimşek: Inflation could fall below past averages in spring

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Türkiye may see inflation drop below past averages in March, April and May.

Speaking to private broadcaster NTV on Feb. 20, Şimşek stressed that fighting inflation remains the government’s top priority, noting that significant progress has already been made on other macroeconomic issues.

He explained that inflation in January and February was relatively high due to seasonal factors, particularly food prices influenced by last year’s drought and this year’s winter conditions.

“This slowdown is temporary and can be compensated,” Şimşek said, adding that favorable rainfall this year supports a more positive outlook.

Consumer prices increased by 4.84 percent month-on-month in January, which brought the annul inflation rate to 30.65 percent.

Şimşek also highlighted strong investor interest in Türkiye, pointing to meetings with 800 investors in London, New York and Hong Kong in January. “I have never seen such intense interest before,” he remarked.

Addressing speculation about the economic program, Şimşek said doubts about its future or political support no longer carry weight.

He acknowledged that Türkiye’s current account deficit remains a structural weakness but emphasized that remarkable improvements in external balances have already begun.

“It is too early to claim a current account surplus, but we will achieve the structural transformation needed,” he said.

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
