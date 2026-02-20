Turkish business morale improves in February: Survey

ISTANBUL

The Real Sector Confidence Index increased by 2.5 points in February compared to the previous month, reaching 104.1, according to a survey by the Central Bank on Feb. 20.

Seasonally adjusted, the index rose by 1.1 points to the same level of 104.1.

An analysis of the diffusion indices derived from survey questions shows several factors contributed positively to the index. Assessments regarding total orders over the past three months supported the increase.

Production volume expectations for the next three months also had a positive impact. Current total orders and export orders for the coming three months added further upward pressure. In addition, fixed capital investment expenditures and evaluations of current inventories of finished goods contributed to the rise.

In contrast, evaluations concerning employment expectations for the next three months and overall business outlook exerted a downward influence.

Meanwhile, separate data from Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) showed on Feb. 20 that a total of 11,115 companies were launched in January, down 4.7 percent from the same month of last year.

The number of liquidated companies in January stood at 2,458, marking a 12.6 percent decline year-over-year.

On a monthly basis, newly established companies fell 13.1 percent from 12,793 in December 2025.

The number of liquidated companies dropped 55.8 percent from 5,563 in December.

In January, 818 companies with foreign partners were established, including 400 with Syrian partners, 122 with Turkish partners and 41 with partners from Germany, according to the data.