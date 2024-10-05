Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

ANKARA
The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of Israel's airstrike on Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on Friday, accusing Israel of "systematically violating international law" and committing acts of genocide in Gaza.

In its statement, the ministry described Israel's actions in Gaza and its invasion of Lebanon as "a severe threat to international peace and security." It called on international organizations, particularly the U.N., to intervene and protect Palestinian rights.

Türkiye expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Tulkarem attack and urged the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel's activities.

The airstrike, which occurred late Thursday, resulted in at least 18 Palestinian deaths and left several others injured at the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has persisted in its offensive on Gaza, which was initiated in response to a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 of last year.

Since the conflict escalated, over 41,800 people have been killed—mostly women and children—and nearly 96,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Erdoğan criticizes Israel, outlines his party's vision ahead of local elections
