Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

ANKARA
Türkiye expressed condolences to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday in the wake of destructive floods and landslides that have claimed at least 17 lives, and pledged humanitarian aid to the Western Balkan nation.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by heavy rains and landslides," the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated, emphasizing that Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of humanitarian aid to friendly and brotherly Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The ministry added that efforts are underway to assess needs and deliver aid in coordination with local authorities.

Additionally, the Turkish Red Crescent conveyed a message of solidarity, stating, "Türkiye stands in solidarity with Bosnia. Our team is on the ground in Bosnia and Herzegovina, working closely with the Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide urgent food and clean water to those impacted by the catastrophic floods," as announced on X.

"Our priority is to support the affected communities swiftly and effectively," the statement continued.

Triggered by ongoing heavy rains, the floods and landslides have caused severe destruction across Bosnia and Herzegovina, with local authorities confirming at least 17 fatalities.

