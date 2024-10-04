Türkiye says 'closely monitoring' Turkish child's recovery after Zurich knife attack

ZURICH
Türkiye reported on Thursday that its diplomatic mission in Zurich is actively monitoring the condition of a Turkish child who was injured in a kindergarten attack in Switzerland.

“Our Consulate General in Zurich is in contact with the family and is closely monitoring the situation,” stated the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

Aras’ condition is improving following the knife attack, said the ministry.

The ministry conveyed its wishes for Aras’ quick recovery and extended heartfelt support to his family.

Aras, a five-year-old Turkish citizen, was among three children hurt by a 23-year-old man during a knife attack on kindergarten students in Zurich's Oerlikon neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to Zurich city police, the attack occurred on Berninastrasse when an after-school care worker, who was accompanying several kindergarten children, was approached by the attacker. The care worker, with the assistance of another man, managed to subdue the attacker and hand him over to emergency services.

