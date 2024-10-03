Erdoğan receives Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus PM in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting on Wednesday in Ankara with Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The gathering, taking place at the Presidential Complex, included high-ranking officials such as Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, TRNC Ambassador to Ankara İsmet Körükoğlu, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Lefkosa Yasin Ekrem Serim, and Akif Çagatay Kılıç, a senior advisor to the president on foreign policy and security. The specifics of their discussions have not yet been disclosed.

In addition to the meeting with Prime Minister Üstel, President Erdoğan also conducted talks with Afrim Gashi, Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia.

The closed-door session at the Presidential Complex was attended by Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

Türkiye and North Macedonia maintain strong relations founded on shared history and culture, characterized by regular high-level exchanges. Türkiye was notably the first nation to officially recognize North Macedonia by its constitutional name and appointed an ambassador in Skopje. Since the country's independence, Türkiye has steadfastly supported North Macedonia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multicultural identity.

