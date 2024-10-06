New era begins in oil and gas exploration: Energy minister

ISTANBUL

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated that sending off the Oruç Reis Seismic Research Vessel to Somalia marks the beginning of a new era in Türkiye’s natural gas and oil exploration at sea.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 5 attended a ceremony to see off the Oruç Reis vessel as it embarked on its latest energy research mission bound for the waters off Somalia.

“With the experience we have gained and our strong infrastructure, we are now in the international arena. We are taking firm steps towards becoming fully independent in energy by increasing our resource diversity,” Bayraktar wrote on social media platform X.

Somalia, rich in untapped energy potential, “regards this occasion as a historic milestone, with deep appreciation to Türkiye for its steadfast support,” Somalia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the initiative is set to propel Somalia toward greater economic development and a stronger energy sector.

Oruç Reis will do seismic surveys in Somali waters under an agreement signed in March between Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and Somalia’s Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The ship began its journey through the Istanbul Straits after entering from the Black Sea, making its way past the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, where the ceremony took place.

Erdogan greeted the ship’s crew. Bayraktar also attended the ceremony.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive off the coast of Somalia later this month to do seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in three areas where Türkiye has secured exploration licenses, the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The vessel will sail through the Mediterranean to the Suez Canal and go through the Red Sea.

The ship will be accompanied by two Turkish naval frigates, as well as the Zaganos Paşa Support Ship, Sancar Platform Support Ship and Ataman Tracking Ship.

It will carry out 3-D seismic studies in areas off the coast of Somalia.

The mission, expected to last some seven months, will involve collecting seismic data for both oil and natural gas, the ministry added. This data will be analyzed in the Turkish capital Ankara to identify potential drilling sites.

Meanwhile, Bayraktar on Oct. 5 signed a memorandum of understanding with Jose Do Nascimento Carvalho De Rio, infrastructure and natural resources minister of Sao Tome and Principe, with the aim of developing energy cooperation between the two countries.

“Within the scope of the memorandum of understanding, we aim to develop cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and the electricity sector, as well as offshore oil and natural gas exploration activities,” the Turkish minister said.