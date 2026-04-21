US limits intel sharing on North Korea: Reports

US limits intel sharing on North Korea: Reports

SEOUL
US limits intel sharing on North Korea: Reports

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of an upgraded surface-to-surface ballistic missile at an undisclosed place in North Korea Sunday, April 19, 2026.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The United States has partly restricted the sharing of satellite intelligence on North Korea with South Korea due to recent remarks by Seoul's unification minister about one of Pyongyang's nuclear facilities, reports said on April 21.

Chung Dong-young told South Korea's parliament last month that North Korea was suspected to operate a site for enriching uranium, a key step in making a nuclear bomb, in the northwestern Kusong region.

Washington, South Korea's security ally, lodged protests over Chung's comments, saying they disclosed sensitive information from U.S. intelligence without authorization, according to the South's Yonhap news agency and multiple local outlets.

It has "limited" some satellite information on the North that was previously routinely handed over to Seoul, the reports said.

The restrictions have applied "since the beginning of this month" but "[do] not significantly affect military preparedness," an unnamed South Korean military official was quoted as saying by Yonhap on April 21.

"Intelligence collection and sharing regarding North Korea's military activities are proceeding normally between South Korean and U.S. authorities, just as before," the official reportedly said.

Chung has come under pressure from opposition parties over the disclosure and its repercussions for ties with Washington.

He said on April 20 it was "deeply regrettable" that his remarks had been interpreted as a leak of classified information, insisting that they were based on publicly available information and had been raised at his confirmation hearing in July.

US,

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