Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

KARS
Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

Business leaders from Türkiye and Armenia gathered in the eastern border province of Kars on June 3 for a meeting aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and exploring new trade opportunities as the two countries continue efforts to normalize relations.

The event brought together representatives of chambers of commerce, business organizations and companies from both countries, focusing on trade, industry, logistics, tourism and regional connectivity. Following formal speeches, participants held bilateral business meetings to discuss potential partnerships and investment opportunities.

The gathering comes amid broader efforts by Türkiye and Armenia to improve ties, including recent discussions on reopening transportation links and restoring railway connections between the neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on June 2.

During the call, Erdoğan said the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan was continuing through steps aimed at launching direct trade between the two countries.

The conversation came days after Pashinyan pledged to complete Armenia’s normalization process with Türkiye if reelected in the country’s June 7 parliamentary elections.

Türkiye and Armenia have no formal diplomatic relations, and their shared border has been closed since 1993.

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