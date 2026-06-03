New Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21

New Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21

NEW DELHI
New Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21


At least 21 people were killed when a fire ripped through a hotel in New Delhi on June 3, police said, in one of the deadliest blazes in the Indian capital in recent years.


Building fires are common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and routine disregard for safety regulations.


The fire broke out in the morning at Flourish Stay, a bed-and-breakfast in a congested neighborhood in the south of the city, Delhi Police said in a statement.


“It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident,” the force said.


It said rescue and search operations were continuing, with more than 40 people taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.


Several of those killed were visitors from African countries who had come to the city for medical treatment, the Indian Express and other local media reported.


The blaze was eventually brought under control with the help of eight fire engines, police said.


“All concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected,” the force added.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “tragic.”


“My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” his office said in a statement on X.


The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.


Electrical short circuits, often caused by poorly maintained wiring, remain the leading cause of fire incidents in India.


In March, a fire at a government-run hospital in eastern India killed at least 10 critically ill patients.

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