Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

PARIS  
Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

 

Türkiye and France aim to increase their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion by 2030, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced.

Bolat traveled to Paris on June 2 for a two-day trip, where he met with members of MEDEF, the leading French business organization, and members of the World Turkish Business Council (DTİK) in France. He also held bilateral talks with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier.

Bolat described the meetings as productive. He noted that senior executives from approximately 24 French companies operating in Türkiye participated in the MEDEF meeting.

“We discussed Türkiye-France relations and the strong potential for economic growth. We also addressed Türkiye–European Union relations, the ‘Made in EU’ debate, and the possibility of much stronger economic integration between Türkiye and the EU. They share the same perspective,” Bolat said.

According to Bolat, both MEDEF and Forissier indicated that French companies have new investment projects in Türkiye worth $5 billion over the next three years.

Bolat also highlighted the steady growth in bilateral trade, stating that trade between Türkiye and France increased by 71 percent over the past five years, rising from $14 billion to $24.2 billion.

“If this trend continues, we can exceed $25 billion this year. Our goal is to reach $30 billion in total trade by 2030,” he said.

He added that the customs union between Türkiye and the European Union has helped create strong industrial and economic ties, contributing significantly to mutual integration. Bolat noted that discussions with Forissier also covered ongoing debates around the “Made in EU” initiative.

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