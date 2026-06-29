Several dead in shooting in northern German city

Several dead in shooting in northern German city

STADE
Several dead in shooting in northern German city

German police said five people were killed and others injured on June 29 in a shooting in a youth welfare facility in the northern city of Stade.

One person had been arrested, said a police spokesman who did not provide an exact death toll or further details.

Local public broadcaster NDR and tabloid Bild gave a death toll of five. Some reports said the shooting took place in youth centre.

Police said a major operation was underway in central Stade, a city of about 50,000 people, on the Elbe river, 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Hamburg

"We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety," they said in a post on X.

Germany, Attack,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Several dead in shooting in northern German city

Several dead in shooting in northern German city
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German police said five people were killed and others injured on June 29 in a shooting in a youth welfare facility in the northern city of Stade.
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