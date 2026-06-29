Turkish leather industry adopts alternative marketing model

İZMİR

Türkiye’s leather industry is adopting an alternative marketing approach known as “hotel exhibitions” in a bid to increase companies’ visibility and enable direct contact with prospective buyers.

The Aegean Leather and Leather Products Exporters’ Association launched the initiative to overcome challenges associated with traditional trade fairs, including crowded venues, limited meeting time and difficulties in reaching the right buyers.

Under the model, professional buyers operating in target markets are identified in advance. Buyer lists compiled through local business partners and promotional agencies are reviewed by industry representatives before being matched with suitable Turkish companies.

Events are then organised at selected hotels in the target countries. Hotel ballrooms and conference halls are converted into temporary showrooms where Turkish companies display their products. Invited buyers are given the opportunity to examine the products closely and hold one-to-one meetings with manufacturers.

Halil Gündoğdu, chairman of the association, said the sector needed to do a better job of promoting both itself and its products.

Gündoğdu said the model was first introduced in Kazakhstan three years ago and was later implemented in Athens, Greece, last year.

He added that similar events are planned in Spain next month and in the United States in September.

“We will focus more on countries where our presence is weaker and where there is potential for our products. By 2027, we want to implement this system in at least five or six countries,” Gündoğdu said.