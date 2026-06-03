Drone strike kills 7 on bus in Russia-held eastern Ukraine: authorities

Drone strike kills 7 on bus in Russia-held eastern Ukraine: authorities

DONETSK
Drone strike kills 7 on bus in Russia-held eastern Ukraine: authorities

-This photograph shows smoke billowing from a fire during drone and missile attacks in Kiev on June 2, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)

A drone strike killed seven people and wounded 11 as it hit a bus in Russia-occupied eastern Ukraine, Moscow-installed authorities in the Donetsk region said Wednesday.

The incident comes a day after a massive drone and missile barrage by Russia on Ukraine killed at least 23 people.

The bus was hit in the Donetsk region as it travelled from Moscow to Simferopol in Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

"In Yenakiyevo, a UAV attacked a Moscow-Simferopol coach; according to preliminary reports, seven civilians were killed," Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk region said on Telegram.

"A further 11 people sustained injuries of varying severity, and all are receiving the necessary medical care," he added.

Russia and Ukraine have traded regular aerial assaults since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, deploying waves of missiles and drones in tit-for-tat strikes.

Ukraine said Tuesday that Russia had fired 73 missiles and 656 drones in one of the largest attacks of the war, overwhelming parts of its air defence and damaging cities including Kiev and Dnipro.

Overnight into Wednesday, Russia said its air defences intercepted 354 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including areas bordering Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

The Russian defence ministry said the drones were downed over Belgorod, Kursk and other western regions, as well as near Moscow and over the Sea of Azov.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to attend most important NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

    Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

  2. YSK says it lacks authority to review CHP convention ruling

    YSK says it lacks authority to review CHP convention ruling

  3. Erdoğan says Türkiye energy hub in region

    Erdoğan says Türkiye energy hub in region

  4. Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

    Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

  5. Voters to elect local officials in six new towns

    Voters to elect local officials in six new towns
Recommended
Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties

Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties
Philippine president urges senators to end boycott

Philippine president urges senators to end boycott
Denmark PM presents new government, with majority of women

Denmark PM presents new government, with majority of women
New Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21

New Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21
Ukraine drones hit Saint Petersburg as flagship economic forum opens

Ukraine drones hit Saint Petersburg as flagship economic forum opens
Iran, US trade strikes in Persian Gulf, further testing ceasefire

Iran, US trade strikes in Persian Gulf, further testing ceasefire
WORLD Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties

Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties

Colombia’s hard-right presidential frontrunner on June 2 promised much closer ties with the United States after receiving the backing of President Donald Trump.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

Türkiye and France aim to increase their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion by 2030, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced.
SPORTS Türkiyes national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

Türkiye's national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

 Türkiye's national football team arrived in the US on Tuesday as preparations intensify for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿