Voters to elect local officials in six new towns

ANKARA

Voters in six newly established towns and 362 neighborhoods across Türkiye will head to the polls on June 7 in local by-elections to choose municipal and neighborhood officials, according to the country’s election authority.

The elections will be held in four settlements in the northern city of Tokat, one in nearby Gümüşhane and one in the central province of Nevşehir that recently gained township status. Residents will elect mayors and municipal council members in the six towns, while voters in 362 neighborhoods nationwide will choose mukhtars and members of local councils.

The six towns holding municipal elections are Yolüstü and Çevrecik in Tokat’s Reşadiye district, Bağtaşı in Almus district, Kuşçu in Yeşilyurt district, Tekke in Gümüşhane province and Mustafapaşa in Nevşehir’s Ürgüp district.

A total of 27 political parties will compete in the municipal by-elections. Elections were called due to vacancies caused by reasons including deaths and resignations.