Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

WASHINGTON
Trump to attend most important NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the NATO heads of state summit in Ankara in July, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

Rubio said the summit would be the "most important meeting" in the alliance's history because "there are some things here that need to be cleared up and fixed."

“The United States is still in the NATO alliance, and we'll be there," Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

While Washington remains a member, he said the organization needs "significant changes" that will be discussed in the July 7-8 summit in the Turkish capital.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to attend most important NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio
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