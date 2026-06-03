Philippine president urges senators to end boycott

Philippine president urges senators to end boycott

MANILA
Philippine president urges senators to end boycott

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint press conference with Vietnam's President To Lam (not pictured) at Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila on June 1, 2026. (Photo by Rolex DELA PENA / POOL / AFP)

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos warned on June 3 that important laws may be derailed as senators backing Vice President Sara Duterte stopped attending sessions ahead of her impeachment trial next month.

Pro-Duterte lawmakers began a senate boycott this week after losing majority control, with one lawmaker arrested for large-scale corruption and another in hiding to avoid arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The legislature is now in disarray,” Marcos told reporters.

“Get back to work because it’s important; we have a lot of work to do. We have to pass a lot of laws.”

Marcos said his team was looking at possible laws and amendments to aid Filipinos as the Middle East war sends shockwaves through the global economy.

“We cannot do that if the legislature decides to stay at home and have a vacation,” he said.

The Philippine Constitution states that the executive is co-equal to the legislature, limiting Marcos’s options.

Last month, the 13 lawmakers allied with Duterte took control of the 24-seat Senate just hours before the majority of the House of Representatives voted to impeach the vice president.

Four days later, Duterte ally Ronald Dela Rosa fled after the ICC issued an arrest warrant against him.

Another pro-Duterte senator, Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, was arrested on June 1 for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth more than 573 million pesos ($9.3 million) over a flood control project.

The resulting 11-11 deadlock means it is difficult to pass a bill into law unless senators cross party lines.

Philippines,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to attend most important NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

    Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio

  2. YSK says it lacks authority to review CHP convention ruling

    YSK says it lacks authority to review CHP convention ruling

  3. Erdoğan says Türkiye energy hub in region

    Erdoğan says Türkiye energy hub in region

  4. Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

    Türkiye, Armenia business leaders meet in Kars amid normalization efforts

  5. Voters to elect local officials in six new towns

    Voters to elect local officials in six new towns
Recommended
Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties

Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties
Denmark PM presents new government, with majority of women

Denmark PM presents new government, with majority of women
New Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21

New Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21
Ukraine drones hit Saint Petersburg as flagship economic forum opens

Ukraine drones hit Saint Petersburg as flagship economic forum opens
Drone strike kills 7 on bus in Russia-held eastern Ukraine: authorities

Drone strike kills 7 on bus in Russia-held eastern Ukraine: authorities
Iran, US trade strikes in Persian Gulf, further testing ceasefire

Iran, US trade strikes in Persian Gulf, further testing ceasefire
WORLD Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties

Trump-backed Colombia candidate vows closer US ties

Colombia’s hard-right presidential frontrunner on June 2 promised much closer ties with the United States after receiving the backing of President Donald Trump.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

Türkiye aims to boost trade with France to $30 billion by 2030

Türkiye and France aim to increase their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion by 2030, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced.
SPORTS Türkiyes national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

Türkiye's national team arrives in US for FIFA World Cup

 Türkiye's national football team arrived in the US on Tuesday as preparations intensify for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿