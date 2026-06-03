Philippine president urges senators to end boycott

MANILA

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint press conference with Vietnam's President To Lam (not pictured) at Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila on June 1, 2026. (Photo by Rolex DELA PENA / POOL / AFP)

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos warned on June 3 that important laws may be derailed as senators backing Vice President Sara Duterte stopped attending sessions ahead of her impeachment trial next month.

Pro-Duterte lawmakers began a senate boycott this week after losing majority control, with one lawmaker arrested for large-scale corruption and another in hiding to avoid arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The legislature is now in disarray,” Marcos told reporters.

“Get back to work because it’s important; we have a lot of work to do. We have to pass a lot of laws.”

Marcos said his team was looking at possible laws and amendments to aid Filipinos as the Middle East war sends shockwaves through the global economy.

“We cannot do that if the legislature decides to stay at home and have a vacation,” he said.

The Philippine Constitution states that the executive is co-equal to the legislature, limiting Marcos’s options.

Last month, the 13 lawmakers allied with Duterte took control of the 24-seat Senate just hours before the majority of the House of Representatives voted to impeach the vice president.

Four days later, Duterte ally Ronald Dela Rosa fled after the ICC issued an arrest warrant against him.

Another pro-Duterte senator, Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, was arrested on June 1 for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth more than 573 million pesos ($9.3 million) over a flood control project.

The resulting 11-11 deadlock means it is difficult to pass a bill into law unless senators cross party lines.