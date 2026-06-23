US fugitive accused in $3.7 bln Medicare fraud extradited from Türkiye

ISTANBUL

A man accused of orchestrating one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in the United States history has been arrested in Türkiye and extradited to the U.S., according to federal officials.

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel announced that Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi, who had been a fugitive since May 2025, was apprehended in Türkiye with the assistance of local authorities and subsequently returned to the U.S. to face charges.

Hilmi is accused of leading a massive $3.7 billion scheme targeting Medicare, the federal health insurance program serving elderly and disabled Americans.

In a statement shared on social media, Patel said Hilmi allegedly organized a large-scale operation designed to defraud Medicare and was brought back to the United States following coordination with Turkish authorities. He described the arrest and extradition as a significant achievement in the FBI’s efforts to combat financial fraud.

Patel thanked FBI Miami, the U.S. Department of Justice and Turkish partners for their roles in the operation. He also credited U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack for supporting the extradition process.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Hilmi had been transported to Miami after allegedly fleeing to Türkiye. Vance said the suspect would face justice for crimes allegedly committed against the American public, adding that individuals accused of defrauding U.S. taxpayers would find no safe haven abroad.

The case is regarded as one of the largest fraud investigations involving Medicare.

Hilmi is expected to face judicial proceedings in the United States, where the allegations against him will be examined by the courts. As with all criminal cases, the charges remain allegations until proven in court.